Indian Paralympian Avani Lekhara got presented with her second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The 19-year-old shooter brings another glory to the nation after she bagged a bronze in Women's 60m rifle 3 positions SH1 on Friday. India celebrates the proud moment after watching Avani Lekhara's video of getting felicitated with yet another medal after her gold in the Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event.

Check Out Avani Lekhara's Medal Ceremony Video:

The moment💜 Outstanding from Avani Lekhara. Only 19 yrs and the youngest competitor in the final, she can only get better. Two medals: a #Gold and a #Bronze already. #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/Oi0YZoFisY — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 3, 2021

