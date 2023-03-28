Muhammad Waseem and Aayan Khan played stellar roles with the bat as UAE beat Papua New Guinea to register a win in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off on Monday, March 27. Opening the innings, the UAE captain scored 96 runs with five fours and six sixes, while Khan added 94. His knock included nine fours and three sixes as UAE posted 260/7 on the board before restrict Papua New Guinea's effort to just 239. Ouch! Ihsanullah's Fiery Bouncer Leaves Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran Injured and Bleeding, Causes Him to Retire Hurt During PAK vs AFG 3rd T20I 2023 (See Pics and Video).

UAE Beat Papua New Guinea

Captain Muhammad Waseem and Aayan Khan's heroics helped UAE secure a crucial win in the @cricketworldcup Qualifier Play-off against Papua New Guinea 👊 pic.twitter.com/KFsWYJ25lw — ICC (@ICC) March 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)