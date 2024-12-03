Post the WWE Survivor Series 2024, CM Punk showed up on WWE Raw and was talking about what the future holds for him with the fans through a promo. Suddenly, Seth Rollins shows up and mentions how much he "hates" CM Punk. After some exchange of words, both Seth Rollins and CM Punk engaged in an explosive brawl. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn came in and stopped the brawl between the wrestlers. CM Punk Breaks Character During WWE Survivor Series 2024 Post-Match Press Conference, Video Goes Viral.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins Engage in a Brawl

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)