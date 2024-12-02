As most wrestling fans know, CM Punk is a serious kind of person when it comes to the wrestling ring. CM Punk is also known to drop some very good promos and they are loved by fans. Punk was part of OG Bloodline and helped Roman Reigns take his revenge on Solo Sikoa and his team members. After the OG Bloodline stood tall at the Survivor Series 2024, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn turned up for the post-match press conference. During the press conference, CM Punk reacted in a very unusual way as he was having some fun with the media people present and even made a heart gesture with his hands. Bronson Reed Suffers Ankle Injury After Jumping From Top of Cage During WWE Survivor Series 2024 Men's WarGames Match, Video Goes Viral.

CM Punk Breaking Character

ENJOY THE FIVE MINUTES OF "UNSERIOUSNESS" BY CM PUNK!!! 😂✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/YxJRC24Bja— Friendly Wrestling (@WrestleFriendly) December 1, 2024

