Rohit Sharma was spotted by Paparazzi as he reached the airport to travel for Dharamshala ahead of the 5th Test between India and England. While Rohit was entering the airport one of the paparazzi went on to say, "Ab Rohit sir ko gussa aa jayega" To this Rohit Sharma smiled after looking at the paparazzi. The Indian captain even took a few photos with them. India has already won the five-match Test series as they are leading the series 3-1 and with one match left England will now try to play for pride. IND vs ENG 2024: Joe Root Have No Regrets Over His Choice of Shot Selection, Says ‘I Have High Expectations of Myself’.

