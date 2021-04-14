Aiden Markram Scores Third Consecutive Half-Century Against Pakistan

Fifty off 25 balls for Markram this match. He now has made three 50+ scores in a row in T20Is which has only been done once before by a South African batsman - Hashim Amla. FOLLOW LIVE: 👉 https://t.co/4wHEmnZPvT 👈#SAvPAK #SAvsPAK #PAKvSA #PAKvsSA pic.twitter.com/lyQmQT89nY — 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) April 14, 2021

