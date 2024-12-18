A hilarious incident happened during the India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 at The Gabba in Brisbane. India batter Akash Deep apologised to Australia star batter Travis Head following a bizarre exchange on Day 5 of the third Test. The hilarious incident happened when off-spinner Nathan Lyon bowled a flighted delivery and Akash Deep went for a defensive shot. The ball stuck on the flap of the front pad. Travis Head wanted Akash to give him the ball at short leg, but the India batter didn't notice and kept it on the ground. After realising what happened, Akash Deep apologised to Head, and both players laughed. AUS 0/0 in 0 Overs (Lead by 185 Runs) | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2024 Day 5: Covers Taken Off, Players Warming Up.

Brain Fade moment for Akash Deep

