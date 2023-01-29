Indian bowlers dished out a dominant performance in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand to restrict them to just . Opting to bat first, the Kiwi batters did not have a stable partnership, losing wickets at regular intervals. Mitchell Santner top-scored with runs for New Zealand, who now need a pretty good bowling performance to have a chance at winning this match and the series. Mark Chapman and Michael Bracewell also added 14 runs each. Barring Shivam Mavi, all bowlers got wickets with Arshdeep Singh being the best of the lot, having figures of 2/8. India U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Title-Winning Moment Video: Watch Indian Players' Jubilant Celebrations After Beating England to Win Maiden ICC Trophy.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2023 Innings Update:

