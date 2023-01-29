The Indian U19 Women's team broke out into jubilant celebrations after they won the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 trophy with a dominant seven-wicket win over England in the final. Soumya Tiwari hit the winning runs off Hannah Baker's bowling and the Indian players, who were waiting near the boundary, rushed onto the field to celebrate this historic moment. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces Rs 5 Crore As Prize Money for India U19 Women's Team After Their T20 World Cup 2023 Title Win.

India U19 Women's Team Celebrate ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Title Win:

World Champions!!! More than 15 years after 2007, the Tricolour flies high again in South Africa. Our Girls in Blue have done us proud. Watch the full match highlights on #FanCode https://t.co/mFPIsIW06o . .#U19T20WorldCup #TeamIndia #INDvENG #INDvENGFinalOnFanCode pic.twitter.com/TXMQjrQXp6 — FanCode (@FanCode) January 29, 2023

