Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi has won the toss and his team will bat first in this crucial ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Australia. The big news is that Steve Smith has been ruled out of the match as he struggled with vertigo and so does Cameron Green. Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell have returned to the Australia playing XI. Afghanistan on the other hand, have replaced Fazalhaq Farooqi with Naveen-ul-Haq. Australia vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch AUS vs AFG CWC Match Live Telecast on TV?.

AUS vs AFG Toss Report

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 We have got one change from our previous game with Naveen Ul Haq replacing Fazal Haq Farooqi. 🤩 Go well Atalano! 👍#AfghanAtalan | #CWC23 | #AFGvAUS | #WarzaMaidanGata pic.twitter.com/PL3gudgP0X — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) November 7, 2023

Australia vs Afghanistan CWC 2023 Playing XIs:

Australia Playing XI vs Afghanistan: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Afghanistan Playing XI vs Australia: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

