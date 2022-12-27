Australia have taken a commanding position in the AUS vs SA 2nd test at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. David Warner and Steve Smith have stitched a 156-run partnership and taken Australia's score to 231-2. the hosts have already surpassed South Africa's first innings total and have got a small lead. Apart from a hostile spell from Anrich Nortje, South Africa never came close to breaking the partnership. The duo will look to continue the onslaught in the last session, helping Australia to take a big lead. David Warner Scores Century in his 100th Test, Watch Australian Opener Reach the Milestone.

AUS vs SA Day 2 Tea

