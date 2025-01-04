Australia head coach Andrew McDonald didn't look very happy when he attended the press conference following the Day 2 of India vs Australia fifth Test 2024 at Syndey. When he was asked about India's aggressive celebration charging towards Sam Konstas following Usman Khawaja's wicket in the last ball of Day 1, he took a subtle dig at India saying 'Its clear that it is is acceptable as there was no fines'. He also added that it was their responsibility to communicate with Konstas and keep him in a clear head space when the opposition cricketers swarm you like that. Jasprit Bumrah, Sam Konstas Involve in Heated On-Field Argument During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 Day 1, Video Goes Viral.

Australia Head Coach Andrew McDonald Takes Subtle Dig at India's Aggressive Celebration Charging at Sam Konstas

Pointed comments from Andrew McDonald on India's treatment of Sam Konstas. 👀 #AUSvIND READ MORE ➡️ https://t.co/tZhctfK5tB pic.twitter.com/a7gcy57aP3 — CODE Cricket (@codecricketau) January 4, 2025

