Jasprit Bumrah was involved in a heated argument with Sam Konstas on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 on January 3 in Sydney. This happened during the last over of the day when Bumrah positioning himself to bowl when he had an argument with Sam Konstas, who was at the non-striker's end. The argument escalated and Bumrah walked up in the direction of Sam Konstas before the umpire came into the picture and made peace in the situation. Jasprit Bumrah had an interesting duel with the 19-year-old Australian in Melbourne where he dismissed him in the second innings. Jasprit Bumrah Surpasses Rohit Sharma As He Registers Highest Individual Score by an Indian Captain in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Fans React to This Crazy Stat!

Jasprit Bumrah, Sam Konstas Engage in Heated On-Field Argument

Fiery scenes in the final over at the SCG! How's that for a finish to Day One 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/BAAjrFKvnQ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2025

