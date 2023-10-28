Australia scored 21 runs off only two legal deliveries during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand on October 28. The five-time champions continued their resurgence with a thrilling five-wicket victory over the Kiwis. This happened in just the second over of the match bowled by Matt Henry. David Warner pulled the first ball for a six and then took a single off the second delivery, which turned out to be a no-ball. Travis Head took the strike and sent the ball flying for a six off the free-hit, which was once again a no-ball. Head obliged once again and hit the free hit for another maximum. The left-hander, who made a comeback to the Australian team, hit one more six on the second legal delivery of this over. The over bowled by Henry turned out to yield 22 runs in all, with another one coming off a wide later on. Watch the over here.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)