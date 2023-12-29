Avesh Khan was added to India's squad against South Africa for the 2nd Test of the two-match series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media to announce that the young fast bowler was named a replacement for Mohammed Shami, who could not be fit in time for the Test series. India lost the first Test to South Africa by an innings and 32 runs. India Fined for Slow Over-Rate, Docked Two WTC Points Following IND vs SA 1st Test 2023.

Avesh Khan Added to India's Squad for 2nd Test vs South Africa

