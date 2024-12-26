Veteran batter Babar Azam has been struggling in international cricket. During the first Test between South Africa and Pakistan in Centurion, South Africa speedster Dane Paterson dismissed the star cricketer for four runs. The wicket incident happened during the 18th over of the first innings of Pakistan. Paterson bowled a poor delivery well outside off, which tempted Babar to go for a drive. The batter didn't move his feet and pushed his bat towards the ball. The ball took the thick edge, and Aiden Markram at second slip took an easy catch. Babar Azam Completes 14,000 Runs in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024.

Babar Azam Dismiss for Four Runs

Dane Paterson strikes again, dismissing Babar Azam with a stunning catch from Aiden Markram at third slip !!🔥 pic.twitter.com/rvjAYsIWXv — 🇿🇦 (@MarkramBot) December 26, 2024

