Babar Azam completed 14,000 runs in international cricket during the SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 on December 13. The right-hander has been a mainstay of the Pakistan national cricket team's batting order and this achievement is a testament to his consistency across formats. Babar Azam is also the fifth-highest run scorer for Pakistan, sitting only behind Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf and Javed Miandad. Babar Azam also completed 11,000 runs in T20s in this match. Rassie van der Dussen Becomes 12th South Africa Cricketer To Play 50 or More T20I Matches, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024.

