Board of control for cricket in India has appointed a new three-membered Cricket Advisory Commitee (CAC) panel. The committee is all set to oversee the recruitment of the next set of selectors for the Indian national team. BCCI sacked the previous selection committee led by Chetan Sharma a few days back after T20 World Cup exit.

Three-member CAC appointed by BCCI

#BREAKING: BCCI appoints CAC. The three-member committee comprises Mr Ashok Malhotra, Mr Jatin Paranjape and Ms Sulakshana Naik. — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) December 1, 2022

