BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is all set to be the next ICC president, became father on November 24, 2024 as he welcomed a baby boy. Shah and his wife Rishita were blessed with the newborn on Monday. Shah was spotted present in the IPL 2025 mega auction at Jeddah. The exciting news was revealed by IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal during his address at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also congratulated Shah through a social media post. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1: Juhi Chawla’s Daughter Jahnavi Mehta Bids For KKR; Check Out Her Viral Pics!

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Wife Rishita Blessed With Baby Boy, Shikhar Dhawan Congratulates Couple

Congratulations, @JayShah bhai! Wishing the baby a healthy and happy life! 🤗❤️ — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)