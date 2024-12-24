Uncapped star batter Sam Kontas was seen practising veteran cricketer Joe Root-style ramp shot at the nets ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), starting from December 26. An Australian journalist shared a video of Sam Kontas, which the journalist captioned, 'Bowled, Jasprit Bumrah.' The Australian journalist further wrote that Sam Kontas looks like a new breed of Australian cricketer. The youngster received his maiden Test call-up after Nathan McSweeney was dropped from the Australian squad for the fourth and fifth Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, following his poor outing in the first three Test matches. Team India Squad For 4th and 5th Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Check Indian Cricket Team Members For Last Two Test Matches of India vs Australia Series at Melbourne and Sydney.

Sam Kontas Plays A Ramp Shot

'Bowled, Bumrah' Sam Konstas certainly feels like a new breed of Australian cricketer. This Joe Root-style ramp was a bit of an outlier in an otherwise watchful hit. But don't expect him to die wondering if he takes on India on Boxing Day #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/SSPkRfE4cP — Louis Cameron (@LouisDBCameron) December 23, 2024

