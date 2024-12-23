The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named uncapped Mumbai cricketer Tanush Kotian as the replacement for legendary all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, who announced international retirement after the conclusion of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 in Brisbane. The 26-year-old Tanush has been added to the India squad for the fourth and fifth Tests against the host Australia national cricket team. The rest squad remains the same for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Team India won the opening Test in Perth by 295 runs, before host Australia crushed the Asian Giants by 10 wickets in the second Test in Adelaide. The third Test in Brisbane was drawn. The five-match Test series between the two arch-rivals is level at 1-1. The Boxing Day Test will be hosted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting from December 26. Tanush Kotian Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Mumbai All-Rounder Who Has Been Drafted Into India Test Squad For Remainder Of BGT 2024-25.

India's Updated Squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

🚨 NEWS 🚨 Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Tanush Kotian added to India’s Test squad. #TeamIndia | #AUSvIND More Details 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2024

