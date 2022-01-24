In what can be termed as a shocking revelation, former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has opened up about on being approached and almost tricked by spot-fixers into committing international match-fixing. The right-hander, who retired from international cricket last year, took to Twitter to reveal harrowing details about being lied to by an Indian businessman and how he fell into a trap laid by spot-fixers. He also spoke about how he did not engage in spot-fixing and reported to the ICC, who, according to his statement, is set to hand him a multi-year ban from the sport.

See His Statement Here:

To my family, friends and supporters. Here is my full statement. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/sVCckD4PMV — Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) January 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)