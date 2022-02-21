Wriddhiman Saha's revelation of being disrespected by a journalist has sent shockwaves in Indian cricket and many from the fraternity have offered their support for the wicketkeeper-batsman and called for the BCCI to take an action on this. Two days ago, Saha shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat where a journalist disrespected him for not getting an interview of him. Saha had shared the screengrab with the note, "After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so-called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone."

Many of India's cricketing fraternity subsequently shared their thoughts on this development. Take a look at how some reacted:

Irfan Pathan:

It’s not new what happen with Saha in regards to journalist threatening a player (They do that when a player is going down in his career ) This is bullying and it should not be acceptable! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 21, 2022

Virender Sehwag:

Extremely sad. Such sense of entitlement, neither is he respected nor a journalist, just chamchagiri. With you Wriddhi. https://t.co/A4z47oFtlD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 20, 2022

Parthiv Patel:

A ‘journalist’ threatening a player and that too an India player for an interview must be new and certainly a low point. That so called journalist needs to be exposed so that entire community doesn’t get a bad name. Cricketing community is with you @Wriddhipops . #CricketTwitter — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) February 20, 2022

RP Singh:

When it is about BCCI or cricketers, we hear so many ‘sources’ from all the journalists. Can a single source tell me who this so called journalist is who has threatened Saha? #cricketwitter https://t.co/C9PRjcaNES — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 20, 2022

Pragyan Ojha:

Please name him wriddhi! I promise you as a representative of players, I will make sure our cricket community boycotts this so called journalist!! https://t.co/XmorYAyGvW — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 20, 2022

Harbhajan Singh:

Wridhi you just name the person so that the cricket community knows who operates like this. Else even the good ones will be put under suspicion.. What kind of journalism is this ? @BCCI @Wriddhipops @JayShah @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS players should be protected https://t.co/sIkqtIHsvt — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 20, 2022

Aakash Chopra:

Name him, buddy. Sorry state of affairs…cricket community wouldn’t bat an eyelid before boycotting this ‘so called’ journalist for good. https://t.co/h72gw6l35f — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 20, 2022

Ravi Shastri:

Shocking a player being threatened by a journo. Blatant position abuse. Something that's happening too frequently with #TeamIndia. Time for the BCCI PREZ to dive in. Find out who the person is in the interest of every cricketer. This is serious coming from ultimate team man WS https://t.co/gaRyfYVCrs — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 20, 2022

Venkatesh Prasad:

While there are some exceptional sports journalists, who love the game, are passionate and respect the players while having boundaries,certain entitled ones just ,because of proximity to big players have been bullies report just to sensationalise with no knowledge & substance 1/2 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2022

It is equally important for players who give these kind of brash journalist a platform & unnecessary access to have better sense of who to be close to and have a clear boundary. I am afraid some top players have lacked that sense just because they enjoy the buttering. #Saha — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2022

