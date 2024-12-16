Devon Conway and his wife Kim Conway have welcomed their first child, a baby girl who they named 'Olivia'. This announcement was made by the New Zealand national cricket team and Chennai Super Kings star's wife on Instagram where she shared a couple of adorable pictures of the newborn and wrote, "Welcome to the world Olivia Conway." One of the pictures featured Devon Conway carrying the baby. Devon Conway had missed the NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 to be with his wife and family as they were set to welcome the newborn. Travis Head, Wife Jessica Davies Welcome Second Child; Australia Cricket Team and SRH Star Announces Birth of Baby Boy 'Harrison George Head' (See Pics).

Devon Conway, Wife Kim Welcome First Child

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Conway (@kimble15)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)