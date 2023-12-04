Did Punjab Kings take a dig at Shaheen Shah Afridi? The IPL franchise took to social media to share a video of Arshdeep Singh dismissing Matthew Wade in the India vs Australia 5th T20I, which the Men in Blue won. Arshdeep, the left-arm pacer, defended nine runs in the final over and took India home. Punjab Kings shared the video and wrote, "Not against this left-arm pacer, Matthew Wade," as a caption. This might be a reminder of Wade's explosive batting against Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 2021 T20 World Cup semifinals where the left-hander had smashed 22 runs off an Afridi over. Ouch! Nathan Ellis' Shot Hits Umpire On the Crotch During IND vs AUS 5th T20I 2023, Picture Goes Viral!

See Punjab Kings' Post

Not against this 𝐥𝐞𝐟𝐭-𝐚𝐫𝐦 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐫, Matthew Wade 😉pic.twitter.com/bggH4rZEdK — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 3, 2023

