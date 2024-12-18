During a post-match press conference during the IND vs AUS 3rd Test, a journalist went on to question India's ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah's ability to bat. Jasprit Bumrah came up with a simple reply and told him to, "Google, who have scored the most runs in an over in Tests." A laughter was circulated in the room after that. To this, Google CEO Sundar Pichai replied, "I did Google it:) anyone who can hook Cummins for a six knows how to bat! Well done @Jaspritbumrah93 saving the follow-on with Deep!" Elon Musk reacted and wrote, "Nice" to Sundar Pichai's reply for Bumrah. Pichai replied to Musk and wrote, "Gotta watch a sa-ind game one day at newlands or wanderers:)." This conversation became a hot topic over social media in no time. Google India Shares Jasprit Bumrah's Hilarious Suggestion of Using Search Giants For 'Who Scored the Most Runs in A Test Match Over', Captions 'I Only Believe in Jassi Bhai' (See Post).

Sundar Pichai's Reaction to Jaspri Bumrah's 'Google it' Remark

name a better comeback than ‘google it’ pic.twitter.com/VrKTb7JWNK — Deepak Kumaar (@immunewolf_) December 17, 2024

Full Interaction Between Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai

Conversation on 'X' between Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk (Photo Credit: X)

