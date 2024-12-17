After the Day 3's play in the India vs Australia third Test at Brisbane, Jasprit Bumrah gave a hilarious response to a journalist. When the journalist told him he is not the right person to answer questions for India's batting woes, Bumrah gave him a suggestion to use google and search who scored the most runs in one over in Test cricket. It was referred to Bumrah's time in England when he hit 35 runs in one over of Stuart Broad. Google India shared the video of Bumrah's response with the caption 'I only believe in Jassi bhai'. Jasprit Bumrah Gives Hilarious Response After Journalist Says He’s Not the ‘Best Person’ To Answer Question on India’s Batting Failure in IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024, Says ‘Use Google and See Who’s Got the Most Runs in a Test Over’ (Watch Video).

Google India Shares Jasprit Bumrah's Hilarious Suggestion Clip

I only believe in Jassi Bhai 💪 https://t.co/Vs0WO5FfdJ — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 17, 2024

