Jonny Bairstow continued his fine form with an exceptional hundred as his and Jamie Overton's 209-run stand helped England out of trouble after New Zealand's pacers had them reeling at 55/6 on Day 2 of the third Test. Trent Boult (3/73) was the wrecker-in-chief as he along with Neil Wagner (2/53) and Tim Southee (1/78) had England in deep trouble before Bairstow and Overton played the rescue act with a sensational partnership.

A partnership worth 209 runs so far has dug England out of a huge hole. 💯 Jonny Bairstow 130* 🧢 Jamie Overton 89*#ENGvNZ | #WTC23 | 📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/vpeNFuhZtR pic.twitter.com/dlY434Xqy4 — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2022

