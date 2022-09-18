India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against England after scripting seven-wicket win in the first game today. Veteran bowler Jhulan Goswami is playing her final limited-over series. Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, who scored 91 to help his side win in today's match, stressed that the women is blue is playing this series for Goswami and will dedicate all the achievements they claim against England to the soon-to-be-retired legendary bowler.

Check What Smriti Manadhana Said About Jhulan Goswami:

