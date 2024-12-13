Ahead of the NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024, England have named their playing XI for the Hamilton encounter, where the management has opted to bring in pacer Matthew Potts for all-rounder Chris Woakes. Woakes played both the first and second Tests and has been given a break, with England bringing in a fresh pair of legs for the third and final Test of the series, in which the Three Lions have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead. NZ vs ENG 2nd Test 2024: Take a Look at Top Five Performers in New Zealand Against England.

England Name XI for NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024

