Mumbai, December 10: England won the second Test comprehensively by 323 runs, let's look at the top performers from both the sides.

1. Nathan Smith

Nathan Smith (Photo Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Smith, played his 2nd Test match for New Zealand, and scalped 4/86 in the first innings. NZ vs ENG 2nd Test 2024: Captain Ben Stokes Reflects on England Series Win Over New Zealand, Says ‘Harry Brook, Ollie Pope Set the Game for Us’.

2. Brydon Carse

Brydon Carse in action for Team England. (Picture: X/@englandcricket)

England bowler Carse picked up 4/46 in the first innnings, and 2/53 in the second innings.

3. Harry Brook

Harry Brook in action (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

Brook scored an important 123 off 115 balls, with 11 boundaries and five sixes, which helped England to post 280 in their first innings.

4. Gus Atkinson

Gus Atkinson picked up hat-trick during NZ vs ENG 2nd Test (Photo Credit: X @englandcricket)

England's Atkinson picked up 4/31 in the first innings, and 1/68 in the second. ENG vs NZ 2nd Test 2024: England Test Captain Ben Stokes Believes Young Jacob Bethell Has Proven Why He Is Rated So Highly.

5. Tom Blundell

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell (Photo Credit: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Blundell made his fifth Test century, as he scored an attacking 115 off 102 balls.