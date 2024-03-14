Veteran UFC fighter and former champion Mark Coleman had to rush to the hospital after he passed out on his house fire. Coleman ran into his burning house and saved his both parents followed by a dog. However, the latter couldn't save himself and hence he is currently in critical condition at the hospital. American Boxer And Youtuber Jake Paul Involved in Physical Altercation With Neeraj Goyat After Indian Boxer Confronts Him For Using Abusive Language (Watch Video)

Mark Coleman Becomes Victim of House Fire

Former UFC champion Mark Coleman ran into a burning house and saved both his parents, then went back in for their dog but passed out in the fire He is now in critical condition at the hospital pic.twitter.com/BVjC0OHOQ5 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 12, 2024

