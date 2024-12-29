Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the Day 4 of the India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and scalped four wickets. He could have scalped another if not for a no ball due to tiredness which came from bowling nine spells in a single day. Bumrah bowled 24 overs in the day and was struggling by the end of it. Rohit Sharma had to put Bumrah under the heavy workload as India went for all out victory in the MCG test. Fans also spotted it and took to social media to share memes on it. From Ecstasy to Agony! Nathan Lyon Survives Despite KL Rahul's Brilliant Catch As Jasprit Bumrah's Delivery Adjudged No-Ball By Umpire During Dramatic Final Over of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 Day 4 (Watch Video).

'Mummy...'

Siraj to Rohit Sharma

Siraj to Rohit Sharma After matchpic.twitter.com/ep81TOinGP — SarcasmHit (@SarcasmHit) December 29, 2024

Bumrah Carrying the Load of Team India

Bumrah carrying the load of this Indian team pic.twitter.com/heCcPpltrw — Saahil Sharma (@faahil) December 29, 2024

Rohit Sharma Using Jasprit Bumrah

Rohit sharma using Jasprit Bumrah in this series pic.twitter.com/rnproQrUNt — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) December 29, 2024

Scenes From Melbourne

Jasprit Bumrah After Bowling Nine Spells

Jasprit Bumrah after bowling 9 spells in a day pic.twitter.com/mFok6AHZx2 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 29, 2024

Rohit Diving

Rohit diving for that Lyon edge. pic.twitter.com/z3xw7iv1iY — Dhakkan Rice (@Sahil_Adhikaari) December 29, 2024

Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland

Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland today pic.twitter.com/blp0o6L1Yj — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 29, 2024

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir right now pic.twitter.com/sQ3NurM3F9 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)