Gujarat Giants fail to take the opportunity to come back strongly in their second game as they get beaten by UP Warriorz by 3 wickets in a nail-biting thriller. After winning the toss, stand in captain Sneh Rana opted to bat first looking at the conditions. Openers gave Gujarat Giants a steady start although they lost some quick wickets in the middle and lost momentum at one point. But Ashleigh Gardner and Dayalan Hemalatha gave them a solid finish and took the score to a competitive total. While chasing, UP Warriorz had a poor start and they were three down in no time thanks to a inspired spell from Kim Garth (5/36) who bagged a fifer. But Kiran Navgire kept them in the game with a half-century. They faced another collapse and just when all hopes seemed lost for them, Grace Harris (59 off 26) played a miraculous knock to seal the victory for UP Warriorz in the last over.

Grace Harris Stuns Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023

𝘼 𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙊𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙏𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙧 💥 The @UPWarriorz register their first win of the #TATAWPL 👌👌 PURE JOY for Grace Harris who finishes off in style ⚡️⚡️ Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/vc6i9xFK3L#TATAWPL | #UPWvGG pic.twitter.com/2vsQbKcpyX — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)