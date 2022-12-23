Former New Zealand Test captain Kane Williamson has been sold to Gujarat Titans. The IPL champions signed the right-hander after he was released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He can be an opening option and can provide off-spin bowling as well.

Gujarat Titans Sign Kane Williamson:

IT IS TIME for the #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies First player to go under the hammer with a base price of INR 2 Crore is Kane Williamson Where is Kane Williamson heading this season folks? Any guesses? 🤔 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

