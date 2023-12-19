Azmatullah Omarzai has been sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 50 lakh. The Afghanistan all-rounder impressed with his performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Omarzai will join his Afghanistan teammates Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad at Gujarat Titans. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Get List of Sold and Unsold Players.

Azmatullah Omarzai Sold to Gujarat Titans

Azmatullah Omarzai from Afghanistan is next. He is SOLD to @gujarat_titans for INR 50 Lakh!#IPLAuction | #IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

