Shikhar Dhawan, one of Team India's finest openers, turned 38. To mark this special occasion, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a birthday wish for him on social media. Dhawan made his debut in international cricket in the year 2010 in an ODI against Australia and three years later, made his entry into Test cricket in dramatic fashion, scoring 187 runs off 174 balls. He along with Rohit Sharma formed one of India's most successful opening combinations, especially in limited-overs cricket. He also played a crucial role in India winning the 2013 Champions Trophy. Shikhar Dhawan Birthday Special: Reliving Career Highlights of Indian Cricket Team's 'Gabbar' As he Turns 38.

BCCI Wishes Shikhar Dhawan on His Birthday

269 intl. matches 👌 10,867 intl. runs 🙌 2⃣0⃣1⃣3⃣ Champions Trophy winner 🏆 Here's wishing @SDhawan25 a very Happy Birthday! 🎂👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/rbwUdPQvP9 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 5, 2023

