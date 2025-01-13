Star Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya was not part of India's red-ball tour of Australia and was playing domestic cricket preparing for the upcoming white-ball assignments of Team India. Hardik has been recently removed from the position of the vice-captain of the limited overs team of India, yet in a post shared on social media, Hardik was spotted focused in his training. With a big season coming in with the England white-ball series against India, the Champions Trophy 2025 and the IPL, Hardik have only days for his pre-season training to complete. Ahead of that, he shared some of the glimpses from his intense routine. Asia Cup T20 2025 Promo Released; Sony Sports Network Releases Electrifying Promo Featuring Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and Other Star Cricketers Ahead of Continental Competition (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya Shares Glimpses Of Training

Big season up on us 💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/0wA1QsJOgn — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 13, 2025

