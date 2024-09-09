Pakistan's top white balls cricketers are all set to return to action in the upcoming Champions One-Day Cup 2024. Among them is Haris Rauf, who has not had a great outing in the recent past for Pakistan. He is training and preparing for a good performance in the upcoming domestic competition. Ahead of that, when he was training with his Stallions teamamtes, a pitch invader entered the stadium jumping over the boundary railing and tried to touch him. Rauf quickly got hold of the situation and asked the fan to leave and also protected him from the hands of the security personnel who wanted to catch him. Fans loved how he cared for the fan and made the video viral on social media. Fakhar Zaman Leaves Caribbean Premier League 2024 for Pakistan’s Champions One-Day Cup.

Haris Rauf Rescues A Pitch Invader From Security During Stallions' Training Session

Haris Rauf rescue a fan!!! Faisalabad crowd chanted "Haris Haris" the way he saved him. I love this respect increase ❤️ #ChampionsCup #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/CgVhguslMH — Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) September 8, 2024

