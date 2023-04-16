Harmanpreet Kaur was in attendance at the toss for the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 16. Kaur sported the MI WPL jersey, which the men's team will also be wearing this match as a celebration of 'ESA' day, which stands for 'Education and Sports for All'. It is a campaign by Mumbai Indians to promote sports and empowerment for girls. Kaur had led Mumbai Indians to the Women's Premier League title earlier this year. Why Are Mumbai Indians Wearing MI Women’s WPL Jersey Against KKR in IPL 2023 Match? Know Reason.

Harmanpreet Kaur Attends Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Toss

