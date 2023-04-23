Harshal Patel was introduced as the Impact Player for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, April 23. Patel replaced Faf du Plessis, who has an injury and thus, won't be able to field. Faf scored a 39-ball 62 as he led RCB's counterattack with Glenn Maxwell after they had lost early wickets. Bulls-Eye! Yashasvi Jaiswal Nails Direct Hit to Dismiss Faf du Plessis During RCB vs RR IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Harshal Patel Replaces Faf du Plessis

Harshal, who couldn’t bat because of the finger injury he sustained in the previous game, gets into the mix with the ball! 🔁 We need our Purple Patel to fire today🤞#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #GoGreen #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/8HMlHqImpj — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 23, 2023

