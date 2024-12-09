Rohit Sharma came out in support of Harshit Rana after the pacer went wicketless in the IND vs AUS 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The India national cricket team suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia in the pink ball Test match in Adelaide and with that, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 has been levelled 1-1. The 22-year-old pacer, who had an impressive Test debut in Perth, earned praise from the India national cricket team captain despite not having performed how he would have liked to, in Adelaide. Rohit Sharma Reacts on Mohammed Shami’s Potential Inclusion to Team India’s BGT Squad, Says ‘Door Very Much Open’.

While talking to the media after India's defeat to Australia, Rohit Sharma defended the young bowler and reminded everyone how he performed in Perth, where India defeated Australia by 295 runs. "Rana ne kuch galat nahin kiya tha first Test match mein. Unhone jo bhi kiya, kaafi accha kiya. Crucial breakthroughs jab team ko chahiye they unhone dilaaya. Main believe karta hoon ki kisi ne kuch galat nahin kiya hai toh bina kisi reason ke bahar nahin kiya jaa sakta hai aur karna bhi nahin chahiye," (Harshit Rana did not do anything wrong. He did well in Perth, provided crucial breakthroughs when the team needed. I believe that when someone has not done anything wrong, he should not be left out of the team and it should not be done also.) Rohit Sharma Joins MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli In Unwanted India Test Captaincy Record After Defeat In BGT 2024-25 Pink-Ball Test, Only Behind Mansoor Pataudi and Sachin Tendulkar.

Rohit Sharma Defends Harshit Rana

Rohit Sharma: Harshit Rana didn't do anything wrong in the 1st game, so there was no reason to drop him in the 2nd test. 🫡❤️ pic.twitter.com/8nN3ALLTiS — TEJASH 🚩 (@LoyleRohitFan) December 8, 2024

The India national cricket team had a horror show with the bat in Adelaide, being bowled out for 180 and 175 respectively in both innings of the pink ball Test. Travis Head was named Player of the Match for his aggressive 140-run knock that helped Australia obtain a lead by 157 runs. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins took five-wicket hauls in the match as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2024 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).