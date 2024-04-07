Virat Kohli continued his fine form in IPL 2024, but his century was not enough to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 on April 6. The star batter struck the season's first century as he smashed 113* off 72 deliveries as RCB posted 183/3 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium but Rajasthan Royals comfortably chased the target in 19.1 overs. With four losses in five matches, RCB now languish in the eight spot on the IPL 2024 points table. After the match, he was spotted sitting alone in the RCB dugout in a video shared by RCB on social media. Virat Kohli Shows Heartfelt Gesture, Poses With the Sawai Mansingh Stadium Groundstaff After RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match (See Pic).

Virat Kohli Spotted Sitting Heartbroken in RCB Dugout

“You need a lot of courage to face adversity and turn tough situations around, and that’s what I expect from everyone in the dressing room” - Andy Flower.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/5aOiKZuFR4 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2024

