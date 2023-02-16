Afghanistan will face United Arab Emirates in a three-match T20I series. The 1st T20I will take place on Thursday, February 16 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The game has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Eurosport is the official broadcaster of this series in India. The live telecast of the 1st T20I will be available on Eurosport after 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website. JioTV will also provide live streaming of this match. Virat Kohli Shares Tips With Young Delhi Cricketers Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023.

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Live on FanCode

It's our 𝓯𝓲𝓻𝓼𝓽 𝓲𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓻𝓷𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓸𝓷𝓪𝓵 𝓪𝓼𝓼𝓲𝓰𝓷𝓶𝓮𝓷𝓽 in 2023 🤩 Catch the #AꜰɢʜᴀɴAᴛᴀʟᴀɴ in action against the @EmiratesCricket in the first match of the T20I series tomorrow in @adsportshub at 18:00 Local time (18:30 AFT).#UAEvAFG | #SuperCola | #KamAir pic.twitter.com/slHIApEizW — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) February 15, 2023

