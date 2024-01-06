Australia are currently on the driver's seat against Pakistan in the third Test match of the three-match series and will like to seal their win on Day 4. Day 4 of the AUS vs PAK 3rd Test 2023-24 will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on January 6, 2024 and it will begin at 5:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of Pakistan's tour of Australia and the AUS vs PAK 3rd Test live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch AUS vs PAK live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Nasty! Saim Ayub Tumbles After His Knee Gets Dangerously Stuck in SCG Outfield During AUS vs PAK 3rd Test 2023-24 (Watch Video).

AUS vs PAK 3rd Test 2023 Day 4 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Pakistan lose seven late in the day after Aamir Jamal's 6️⃣-fer helped them gain a 14-run lead 🏏#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/3cJ3tELIRw — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 5, 2024

