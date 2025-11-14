Bangladesh are closing in on a massive victory and will look to seal the win as they resume proceedings against Ireland on Day 4 of the BAN vs IRE 1st Test 2025 on Friday, November 14. Day 4 of the BAN vs IRE 1st Test 2025 will resume at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet and will start at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Ireland find themselves tottering at 86/5 with Bangladesh having a 215-run lead and fans can expect an outcome today itself. Unfortunately, cricket fans in India won't have the option to watch BAN vs IRE live telecast as there is no official broadcast partner for the series in the country. However, there is an online viewing option available for fans as they can watch BAN vs IRE live streaming on FanCode, but either a match or a tour pass is needed for the same. BAN vs IRE 2025: Ireland’s Ross Adair Ruled Out of T20Is vs Bangladesh.

BAN vs IRE 1st Test 2025 Day 4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bangladesh Cricket : Tigers (@bangladeshtigers)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)