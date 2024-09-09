The Sri Lanka National Cricket Team need 125 runs to avoid a clean sweep against the England National Football Team. England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test 2024 day 4 is all set to begin on Monday, September 9 and will be played at The Oval in London. Day 4 of the 3rd Test is all set to begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). For viewers in India, the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test will be available live on Sony Sports TEN 5 and Sony Sports TEN 5 HD channels. For the live-streaming viewing option, fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website at the cost of a subscription. Besides that, the ENG vs SL cricket match will be available on Airtel TV and the Jio TV app. The ENG vs SL Test series live streaming online will be available on FanCode as well. ENG vs SL 3rd Test 2024: Assistant Coach Paul Collingwood Admits England ‘Need a Special Day’ To Win This Match Against Sri Lanka.

ENG vs SL 3rd Test Live Streaming Details

Can the Lankan bowlers find an answer to the 𝑹𝒐𝒐𝒕 of their problems in the series' final Test match? 👀 Watch the 3rd #ENGvSL Test from 3:30 PM today, LIVE on #FanCode! ✨#ENGvSLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/gBUx11kiJo — FanCode (@FanCode) September 6, 2024

