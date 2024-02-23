With Tim David winning the First T20I for Australia, the rivalry between New Zealand and Australia is set to return in the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I on Friday, February 23. The NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand and it has a start time of 11:40 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the New Zealand vs Australia T20I series will not be telecasted on TV sets. Fans can still watch the New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I live streaming online on the Prime Video app and website because they have the official rights. Josh Hazlewood's Reaction Upon Not Finding a Mascot Kid At the Start of NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2024 Goes Viral (Watch Video).

NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming

will NZ fight back or the kangaroos assert a win? 🏏 Watch #NZvsAUS 2nd T20I today at 11:40 AM, LIVE and exclusive only on Prime Video!#CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/X0DC5ah77j — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)