After a stunning performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan return in action with the three-match T20I series against UAE. Afghanistan is currently preparing for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and this series will be the first step towards it. The UAE vs AFG 1st T20I 2023 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday, December 29. The match has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live streaming of the UAE vs AFG 1st T20I will not be available in India on the TV channel of fans as their is no official broadcast partner of the series in India. Although fans can get the live streaming of the match on FanCode app and website. Naveen-ul-Haq Shares Cryptic Story On Instagram After ACB Delays His Central Contract and Denies NOC For Franchise Leagues.

UAE vs AFG 1st T20I 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

𝐈𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲! 🤩 Catch AfghanAtalan in action as they take on the UAE in the first T20I match this evening at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. 👍#AfghanAtalan | #UAEvAFG202324 pic.twitter.com/bPzNjwIZDo — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) December 29, 2023

