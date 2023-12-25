Afghanistan will kickstart their tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with two 50-over warm-up matches, the first of which gets underway on December 25. The UAE vs AFG warm-up match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and will start at 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of this match due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But those who want to UAE vs AFG live streaming can do so on the FanCode app and website, but they will need a pass for it. Pakistan’s Haris Rauf Comes To Bat Without Pads To Avoid Timed Out Dismissal in BBL 2023-24 Match (Watch Video).

UAE vs AFG Schedule

3️⃣ X T20Is 🏆 2️⃣ X 50 Overs Warmup Games ⚔️ AfghanAtalan will be on a tour to UAE later this month! 👍#AfghanAtalan | #UAEvAFG More 👉: https://t.co/LEYRjTH5pX pic.twitter.com/mrGD843g3N — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) December 7, 2023

